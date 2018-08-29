Watch: Blake Griffin, Jeff Ross go toe-to-toe on 'Roast Bottle'

Pistons big man Blake Griffin is as funny as he is tall, apparently.

Griffin recently squared off against comedian/roastmaster general Jeff Ross on Tuesday’s episode of “Roast Battle,” which aired on Comedy Central. Many, including myself, expected to Ross to destroy the newcomer, but Griffin certainly held his own, and zinged his opponent with some hilarious burns.

Our personal favorite was this particular one, in which Griffin attempted to blast Ross for his hair, and also take a shot at the Clippers in the process.

This one was pretty good, too.

Ross was eventually crowned the winner by a 2-1 margin by the judges (Pete Davidson, Anthony Jeselnik and Nikki Glaser), but Griffin gave him a run for his money.