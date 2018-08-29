Watch Christian Yelich hit for cycle against Reds

Christian Yelich was a one-man wrecking crew on Wednesday night.

And that was a good thing, as the combination of starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and reliever Josh Hader were only able to eat up five innings, during which time they gave up nine earned runs. Lucky for them, Yelich was an unstoppable force.

The Brewers outfielder went five-for-five to begin the game, driving in three runs in the process. But it was the type of hits that drew attention — as his seventh-inning triple completed the cycle, helping him become the second player to do so this season.

What a performance.