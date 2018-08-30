AJ McCarron's awful performance vs Bears caps off abysmal preseason

Bills quarterback A.J. McCarron is showing why other NFL teams refused to take a flier on him during free agency earlier in the year.

McCarron was one of the last remaining free-agent quarterbacks, with virtually no one interested in his services. The Bills were the only team that bit, and we’re now thinking they’re experiencing some buyer’s remorse.

The veteran quarterback had a big opportunity on Thursday night, squaring off against the Bears’ second and third-teamers. The problem, for him, is that he made them look good. There was a point in the game when his quarterback rating was 1.0, thanks to a pair of interceptions, and plenty of incompletions.

AJ McCarron’s QB rating has dipped to 1.0 in this game. He is 5 for 16 for 39 yards and 2 interceptions. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) August 31, 2018

We’re starting to see why the Bengals favored Andy Dalton over McCarron.