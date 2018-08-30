Benoit Paire continuously throws racket during meltdown, hits himself in face in process

The US Open is one of the biggest tournaments of the year, so tennis players often leave it all on the court. Emotions run high, and heated moments can sometimes occur.

That was on display Thursday, when Benoit Paire had an absolute meltdown on the court.

Paire was squaring off against the GOAT, Roger Federer, and his opponent’s skill set appeared to frustrate him. At one point, during the second set, he began slamming his racket off the ground, and it actually ended up hitting him in the face.

Paire reminds me of someone here but I can't quite put my finger on it. pic.twitter.com/kZqYkHFBvd — Pseudo McEnroe (@McEnroeTweets) August 30, 2018

The tantrum continued.

The Benoit #Paire racket is spending quite a bit of time on the deck at the moment as the Frenchman threatens a meltdown…#Federer doesn't help #Paire's mood by hitting shots that leave his opponent on his backside… 7-5 5-3… Live Stream >>> https://t.co/qZh11a4zAh pic.twitter.com/LYZ1mZqUYG — Live Tennis (@livetennis) August 30, 2018

Ironically, Paire’s best career finish came at the 2015 US Open — when he reached the fourth round of the tournament.