Benoit Paire continuously throws racket during meltdown, hits himself in face in process

The US Open is one of the biggest tournaments of the year, so tennis players often leave it all on the court. Emotions run high, and heated moments can sometimes occur.
That was on display Thursday, when Benoit Paire had an absolute meltdown on the court.
Paire was squaring off against the GOAT, Roger Federer, and his opponent’s skill set appeared to frustrate him. At one point, during the second set, he began slamming his racket off the ground, and it actually ended up hitting him in the face.
The tantrum continued.
Ironically, Paire’s best career finish came at the 2015 US Open — when he reached the fourth round of the tournament.
Comments