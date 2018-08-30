MLB

Giancarlo Stanton crushes 300th career home run (Video)

Giancarlo Stanton crushes 300th career home run (Video)

MLB

Giancarlo Stanton crushes 300th career home run (Video)

The Yankees acquired slugger Giancarlo Stanton in the prime of his career, so we expect plenty of home runs from him going forward.

Even with a slow start to the season, he had already clubbed 31 homers with the Yankees, adding to the 268 he hit as a member of the Marlins.

And on Thursday night, Stanton crushed another one — putting him in an exclusive club. He came to the plate in the third inning of the game, with his team trailing, 1-0, and they weren’t behind for long. Aaron Hicks was on first, and Stanton sent him to home plate by crushing a ball to right-center off Francisco Liriano. Spoiler alert: It didn’t stay in the park.

It was Stanton’s 300th career home run. Here’s to 300 more!

MLB, Yankees

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MLB
Home