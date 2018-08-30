Kris Bryant gets pulled from third inning of rehab assignment

Heading into September, teams heading towards a pennant race need to get their ducks in a row to contend for a World Series.

One of those teams plagued by injuries is the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs MVP third baseman Kris Bryant has struggled with shoulder inflammation since late June — keeping him out of the lineup since.

Now beginning rehab, things are starting to look up for Bryant. According to Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune, Bryant was pulled in the third inning of his rehab start — and could be back with the Cubs shortly.

Slugger Kris Bryant could be en route to joining his Cubs teammates in Philadelphia. Bryant was pulled from his fourth minor-league game on a rehab assignment for Triple-A Iowa after the top of the third inning Thursday against Oklahoma City. Bryant, who is recovering from left shoulder inflammation, struck out twice while batting leadoff and playing left field. Bryant went 2-for-10 with three walks and four strikeouts during his four games. The expectation is that he will be activated by Saturday, when 25-man rosters can be expanded.

This is a sigh of relief for the team and Cubs nation. Bryant will be key in the middle of that lineup along with Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo. As of now, the National League race is wide open, with the Cubs looking like the best team out of the bunch.

To add, the St. Louis Cardinals have been on a late summer surge, sitting only 4.5 games back of first place in the NL Central. The Cubs will need to match the Cardinals surge to pull away with the division in September. Adding Bryant back into the mix will certainly help their chances.

In 76 games this season, Bryant is hitting .276 with 11 home runs and 44 runs batted-in