Minnesota Timberwolves reveal new 'Classic' uniforms, and they're awesome

Timberwolves fans no longer have to wait to see what the team’s new “Classic” uniforms will look like.

Not only that, it looks like the unis will be worth the wait.

They’re all-black, and are lined with the team’s signature tree design, which is similar to the uniforms that Kevin Garnett and his teammates once donned.

We love when teams go full throwback and actually favor a sleek, unique look, rather than these new branded uniforms, which make athletes look like a walking billboard.

The Timberwolves deserve all the credit in the world for these, as they’re among our favorite unis in the NBA right now.