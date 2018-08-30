Patriots rookie QB Danny Etling rumbles 86 yards on bootleg for TD (Video)

Tom Brady is the definition of a pocket passer, so opposing teams know the threat of a run does not exist, aside from situations where the Patriots need only inches for a first down or touchdown.

But the team’s rookie quarterback showed that he’s extremely mobile on Thursday night, and that he must always be accounted for.

Danny Etling, who the team selected in the seventh round of this year’s draft, showed off his legs in the fourth quarter of the game, with the Patriots trailing the Giants, 10-6. Etling faked a handoff, then took off running on a naked bootleg. And well, 86 yards later, he had himself a touchdown.

Pats have found their replacement for Tom Brady Introducing dual threat QB Danny Etlingpic.twitter.com/YAvZJUHtrf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2018

