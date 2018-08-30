TBT: Wake up to Sidney Crosby scoring a goal in his first game back after sitting 61 consecutive games with a concussion

The comeback goal.

A full recap of Sid’s comeback game including CBC’s intro, the National Anthem, and all of four of his points. Give it a watch when you have 12 minutes to spare.

Let me begin by saying what an absolutely horrible day November 21st, 2011 must’ve been for Anders Nilsson. 21-years old, first career start in the NHL, and he’s facing off against the Penguins; in Pittsburgh – a place where the Islanders had currently lost 12 consecutive times. And to make matters worse, the best hockey player on the planet would be returning from a 61-game hiatus that evening. In the words of Roz Focker, “neesh geete!”

Or, as you or I might say, “not good!”

After 320 days of recovering from an injury that left many uncertain (including Crosby himself) whether or not he’d ever return to play in another NHL game, Sidney Crosby came, Sidney Crosby saw, and Sidney Crosby conquered the everliving shit out of the New York Islanders. He’d go on to score four points (2G, 2A) in total that night, which included maybe the most memorable “Fuck yeah!” in the history of fuck yeahs after his first goal.

It’s pretty hard to explain in words what exactly Sidney Crosby means to this hockey franchise, but if ferociously checking Rob Rossi’s twitter feed for updates every day for nearly ten straight months is any indication, consider it fucking monumental.

When the day comes where 87 eventually hangs up the skates, many will remember him by the Stanley Cups, the gold medals, and all the records he shattered. But what we might forget is that it was almost all cut short due to a nasty headshot delivered by the Ohio State product (not my words, Doc’s), David Steckel, in the 2011 Winter Classic.

Have yourself a Thursday, folks.

