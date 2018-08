Last Night: Twins 4, Cleveland 3 – The Twins scored in the best possible ways. Willians Astudillo hit career home run to get on the board first for the Twins, and then they took the lead thanks to a bases loaded single from Robbie F’in Grossman. Trevor May got the win. Where was that guy all year?

Twins Daily – Awkward Decisions – Nick Nelson throws some cold water on the idea that Joe Mauer is definitely coming back. Thanks Nick.