This is better than the old way

In the wake of Derek Falvey’s comments about Minnesotan’s not being used to the practice of active trade deadlines, I thought back to an example of a players suffering  because of indecision and inactivity. Below, I present to you the tale of Kevin Slowey, via MLBtraderumors headlines and notes.

10/29/07 Thoma expects the Twins to fill this void by trading Boof Bonser or Kevin Slowey,
12/3/07  the Nationals are shopping shortstop Felipe Lopez and outfielder Austin Kearns.  Two targets: Mike Pelfrey of the Mets and Kevin Slowey of the Twins. 
12/9/10 Twins Would Consider Trading Slowey 
3/8/11 – Blue Jays Appear Interested In Kevin Slowey 
3/9/11 – Kevin Slowey: A Fit In Toronto? 
3/23/11 – Twins Willing To Trade Kevin Slowey For Relief 
5/23/11 – Twins May Explore Kevin Slowey Trade 
7/15/11 – Pirates, Rockies Interested In Slowey 
7/26/11 – Minnesota is expected to trade Kevin Slowey, who continues to draw interest, according to Miller.  

one more

8/11/11 Non-Tender Candidate: Kevin Slowey

A flawless plan well executed. In the end, Slowey was traded to Colorado for Daniel Turpen, who never made it to the majors, and the Rockies got a soft tossing fly ball pitcher for Coors Field. Nobody won the trade.

