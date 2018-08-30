Touchdowns and Tangents Episode 89: Jerry Jones, Adrian Peterson, Richie Incognito and more

The latest Touchdowns and Tangents podcast features conversations about the latest NFL news including Trump’s new dis on the NFL and other preseason news. That includes Adrian Peterson, Teddy Bridgewater, Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Smith, Jerry Jones and more college football news.

Journalist Ryan Mancini jumps in to share some perspective on the movie BlacKKKlansman as well as the implications on race and creativity in the country. This is a sneak peak behind the TDT show group chat.

Enjoy the laughs and spontaneous chemistry and conversation. You can listen every week on TheGoodNewsRadioStation.com. You can also catch this podcast on the XSquadAffiliates.com and FPC Radio.