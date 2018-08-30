Walt Frazier delivers interesting take on Kevin Durant

It’s been awhile since former Knicks legend/MSG color commentator Walt Frazier delivered a hot take, but that streak came to an end this week.

Frazier recently appeared on Sirius XM Radio, and that’s when he came out and insinuated that Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder and joining the Warriors tarnished his legacy.

“Durant, as great a player he is, I would still hold back (giving him credit) because he joined a team that really didn’t need him,” Frazier said, as transcribed by Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “He’s right there with LeBron (James), probably would’ve surpassed LeBron as the best player in the game soon, but for him doing that I still don’t give him the full credit that he probably would’ve deserved if he stayed in OKC and won a title with that team.”

It’s almost as if Frazier is baiting Durant into joining the Knicks. Both he and Kyrie Irving will be courted by the team next summer, if not sooner, according to the rumors. This could be Frazier’s way of trying to sway Durant into leaving the Bay Area.