Your Daily Cartoon: What a Cy Young Award discussion might look like among voters

Sabermetrics have taken the baseball world by storm, and the application of advanced analytics has had a profound effect on how organizations look to build teams.

They’ve also affected how voters weigh in for season awards, especially the Cy Young and MVP Awards.

The Cy Young Award used to place too much emphasis on wins and losses, which, obviously, would not be fair in the case of pitchers such as Jacob deGrom, who is 8-8 with a 1.68 ERA, thanks to a lack of run support form his teammates.

That’s why it’s still unclear which statistics voters should go by, which this cartoon shows.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]