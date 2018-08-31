5 Tips to helping a friend with a problem

Everybody faces problems. Even your most cheerful friend could be facing a problem you’re not aware of. As a friend, it pays to be sensitive to how your close friends and family are feeling. Sometimes they may not be as expressive in airing out their woes, but that doesn’t mean they’re a hundred percent okay. Whenever you have a friend who’s in trouble or is experiencing some hardship, the least you can do to support them is to be there. You don’t have to be some wise guru to give advice to a distressed person, sometimes just being there means a lot to them already. If you’re out of ways to lift up your friend’s spirits, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 5 tips to helping a friend overcome a problem in his life:

Encourage him to play live casinos online

Some people cope with their problems just by staying at home and locking themselves. Don’t let your friend wallow in misery by being confined alone in his bedroom. If he really refuses to go out, let him overcome boredom by introducing online games. It’s the least he could do to occupy his mind. If he likes playing in casinos but doesn’t want to go out, his best bet would be playing live online casinos. Online casinos offer live dealer games such as blackjack, poker, baccarat, and roulette that’s sure to entertain him while he gets his mojo back.

Set up an out of town nature trip

It may be hard to push someone to go on an out of town trip if they’re feeling down, but a lot of people actually resort to travelling to ease their mind. Going on a nature trip, either solo or with a couple of your trusted friends will help you recuperate from your problems. Nature therapy is effective in a lot of ways. It distances you from the hustle and bustle of the city, allowing you to be at peace and focus on your feelings. The fresh air and breathtaking views also give you a sense of gratitude for being alive and well, able to witness the glorious unfolding of the day. By encouraging your friend to go out and relax, you give them the opportunity to reflect on his life on a positive light.

Introduce him to new people

Depending on the kind of trouble your friend is facing, sometimes letting him meet new people could help him ease out of his worries. The thing about making new friends is that it lets you focus on others, not on yourself. This will help your friend take his mind off things and learn about new people. Who knows he might even meet someone who can be a real best friend! Learning about people, their names, what they do, and what they like is an effective way to distract himself from problems or worries he can’t control.

Show him a new hobby

Nothing like starting a new hobby to show someone they’ve moved on. In the case of heartbreaks, this is very common. The great thing about learning a new hobby, aside from the distraction, is the learning itself. With all the things we focus on daily, work, life, family, relationships, and so on, it’s hard to give time to learning things that would help us improve. Hobbies are there not just to occupy us when we’re bored, they also teach us new skills and help us discover parts of ourselves we may not be aware of.

Play some active sports together

Do some active sports together, the rougher the better. Just be careful about injuries. Sports are a great pastime to a lot of people. Unlike your regular hobby, doing sports keeps not just your mind busy, but your body too. Try something you haven’t done before. Whether it be enrolling in martial arts class, a summer sports clinic or anything, playing sports, especially with your friends, is a great reliever.