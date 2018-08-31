8/31/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The New York Mets (59-74) snapped a three game losing streak Wednesday afternoon when they defeated the Chicago Cubs 10-3. With the playoffs well out of reach, the Mets’ goal for the rest of the season is to try and improve on their record from last season and play spoiler for teams in contention. The Mets will look to continue that trend tonight, when they could deliver a critical blow to the fading hopes of the San Francisco Giants (67-68). First pitch for the opener of a weekend series is scheduled for 10:15 pm at AT&T Park.

The Mets will send former Giants’ farm hand Zack Wheeler (9-6, 3.46 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler picked up his ninth win of the year in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Washington Nationals last Saturday. The Giants will counter with lefty Andrew Suarez (5-9, 4.42 ERA). Suarez was also victorious in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Texas Rangers last Saturday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

3B Todd Frazier 2B Jeff McNeil CF Austin Jackson 1B Wilmer Flores RF Jay Bruce C Devin Mesoraco LF Brandon Nimmo SS Jose Reyes SP Zack Wheeler

