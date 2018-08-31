8/31/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The New York Mets (59-74) snapped a three game losing streak Wednesday afternoon when they defeated the Chicago Cubs 10-3. With the playoffs well out of reach, the Mets’ goal for the rest of the season is to try and improve on their record from last season and play spoiler for teams in contention. The Mets will look to continue that trend tonight, when they could deliver a critical blow to the fading hopes of the San Francisco Giants (67-68). First pitch for the opener of a weekend series is scheduled for 10:15 pm at AT&T Park.
The Mets will send former Giants’ farm hand Zack Wheeler (9-6, 3.46 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler picked up his ninth win of the year in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Washington Nationals last Saturday. The Giants will counter with lefty Andrew Suarez (5-9, 4.42 ERA). Suarez was also victorious in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Texas Rangers last Saturday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- CF Austin Jackson
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- RF Jay Bruce
- C Devin Mesoraco
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- SS Jose Reyes
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets and Giants split a four game series in New York last week.
- The Mets swept the Giants in a three game series at AT&T Park during their last visit in June of 2017.
- Wheeler faced the Giants in New York on August 20th, allowing one run in seven innings of work, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose in 13 innings.
- Suarez has never faced the Mets before.
- Amed Rosario had an emergency root canal and is out of the starting lineup tonight. Jose Reyes will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
- After sitting out in three of the past four games, Wilmer Flores is back in the Mets’ lineup. Flores will bat cleanup and play first base.
- Michael Conforto will sit with a lefty on the mound. Brandon Nimmo will start in left field and bat seventh.
- Kevin Plawecki has been placed on paternity leave. Devin Mesoraco will catch today and bat sixth.
- Jacob Rhame, who was the Mets’ 26th man on Wednesday, will stay with the team and take Plawecki’s spot on the active roster.
- This is the Mets’ final game in the month of August. The Mets are 15-14 so far this month, meaning the worst they can do is finish .500 in August if they lose tonight.
Comments