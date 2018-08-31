Aaron Boone provides injury update on Aaron Judge

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was slated to return from his broken wrist injury over a week ago, but he’s still not ready to return anytime soon.

Manager Aaron Boone has been fairly quiet about Judge’s status, but he did provide an update of sorts on Friday, although he didn’t really give that much.

Aaron Boone on Aaron Judge"s return, following Andrew McCutchen's signing: "We're still optimistic in the plan. The belief is he'll be back with plenty of time." Boone says he also sees McCutchen as someone who can hit throughout the lineup, but a "definite" leadoff option. — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) August 31, 2018

“The plan” is that Judge will be back before the playoffs begin, so he can help the team down the stretch, and also shake off any rust.

Still, this doesn’t seem to provide much optimism for Yankees fans, especially with the team struggling right now. The update from Judge didn’t really seem to say much, and it looks like the team will just continue to stay the course.