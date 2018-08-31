Ariana Grande's dress at Aretha Franklin's funeral upset some, but Bill Clinton loved it

Many celebrities came out to honor Aretha Franklin at her funeral on Friday, paying homage to The Queen of Soul in the process.

Ariana Grande performed “Natural Woman,” and actually did a really good job of it. You can judge for yourself in the video clip below.

But it was the dress that turned heads, and not in a good way. Grande received a lot of criticism from those in attendance at the church.

Church elders looking at Ariana Grande #AreathaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/Ud2zeFF8pY — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 31, 2018

Ariana Grande baby that’s not what you wear to a funeral #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/LZgv6yUrNJ — Just Shauna (@OpulentBravado) August 31, 2018

Those cold stares weren’t the only reactions, though. Bill Clinton sure seemed to enjoy it.

Also, 100 pink Cadillacs rolled down a street in Motown, which was pretty awesome.

https://twitter.com/cnni/status/1035530804837924864/video/1

RIP to The Queen of Soul.