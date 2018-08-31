Backstage News On Why WWE Turned Braun Strowman Heel

WWE fans were shocked and perhaps disappointed recently when Braun Strowman turned heel on the August 20 edition of Monday Night Raw. The Monster Among Men had been one of the most popular babyfaces in the company leading up to that turn and now he’s been positioned as a top antagonist.

Now the landscape of Monday Night Raw has definitely changed. Braun Strowman is beginning a new chapter as WWE’s top heel and Roman Reigns has a renewed rivalry with an old foe. The two men are back in their old war as the WWE faithful try to make sense of it all.

So now fans are likely asking why. Why would WWE invest all of that time and effort into getting Braun Strowman over, only to suddenly change direction and make him public enemy no.1?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE was in such need of a new top heel that Strowman may have been the best choice by default. No other heel on Raw was strong enough to be considered a good candidate so Braun got the nod.

Of course fans will perhaps continue to cheer for Strowman, especially against Roman Reigns. Reigns may be the top babyface but he is the most hated babyface in WWE. However Reigns is now back with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as The Shield, which means Braun will surely be the heel in the equation.

But what happens when Roman Reigns faces Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell on September 16? Apparently WWE plans on giving Roman a long run as Universal champion, which means Braun may not have had much of a chance to dethrone him in the first place. Now that Strowman is a freshly minted heel, he doesn’t necessarily need to win in order to maintain his momentum.