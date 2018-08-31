Chris Bosh hints at possible interest to join Lakers alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

It has been over two years since former All-Star forward Chris Bosh has last played in an NBA game due to the appearance of a second blood clot in his body. However, Bosh has continued to voice his strong interest in making a return to the court at some point in the near future.

Along those same lines, Bosh had also brought up the possibility that he could have some interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers were he to receive medical clearance to play alongside LeBron James and potentially Dwyane Wade, according to Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports.

Wade, 36, Bosh’s running mate for all six seasons he spent in Miami, has also mulled retirement this summer and remains unsigned in the final weeks before NBA training camps open in September. Asked if there’s any chance the two of them could join fellow draft class of 2003 alum LeBron on the Los Angeles Lakers for one last run at a championship together, Bosh laughed and told Yahoo Sports, “That would be the Laker Show plus the Old-Man Show.”

Bosh is at a crossroad where his NBA career is out of his hands as he isn’t far removed from a potentially life-threating health situation that could be at risk if he played once again. He has to first prove to the NBA that he is completely past those previous concern before anything else at this point in time in order to get back on the court.

That said, the connection to the Lakers does some life to it given that he did show up to the team’s practice facility on a couple of occasions last seasons as general manager Rob Pelinka was previously his agent before he made the transition over to the front office position. This along with the strong connection with James could open the door to this possibility if he were to be a realistic option that he can return to the league.

Wade has yet to commit to playing this upcoming season as there have been various reports that he’s leaning toward taking the court for one more campaign. The indications at this point have been that he wants to only play for the Miami Heat if he were to come back, but the possible reunion with Bosh and James could be quite appealing to him.

The three had much success on the court in the four years together with the Heat helping guide them to an NBA Finals appearance in each campaign while winning a pair of NBA titles over that span.