Islanders beginning to hit the ice as training camp nears

With training camp just a few weeks away, the Islanders are starting to hit the ice on Long Island.

Informal skates have been going on at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow for the past few weeks. On Thursday, the group got larger as several new faces joined the fray, according to The Athletic’s Arthur Staple.

#Isles informal skate has a bunch of new faces today. Forwards: Ladd, Martin, Clutterbuck, Bailey, Kovar, Hitchcock Defense: Leddy, Boychuk, Hickey, Pelech, Mayfield, Rathgeb, Quenneville and old friend Dennis Seidenberg Goalies: Lehner, Greiss — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) August 30, 2018

Players have slowly been returning to Long Island from their summer break in the previous weeks. And a few were sporting new numbers.

Also spotted a couple new numbers on helmets. Adam Pelech now wears No. 3, Scott Mayfield has No. 24 and Jan Kovar has No. 10. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) August 30, 2018

New Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been known for his quirky rules regarding player numbers and it looks like he has been enacting them on Long Island. Veterans are allowed to keep their high numbers, but Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Ho-Sang likely won’t be able to, Staple tweeted.