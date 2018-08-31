Look: Giannis Antetokounmpo finally gets his wish, works out with Kobe Bryant

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo has long said that his idol is Kobe Bryant, and he’d want nothing more than to work out with him.

He’s also been asked about if he wants to play for the Lakers, but the Greek Freak has indicated that he wants to play in Milwaukee for the entirety of his career. That remains to be seen, but for now, Antetokounmpo is continuing to develop as a member of the Bucks — likely nearing his prime years.

Well, as it turns out, he got his wish about working out with the Black Mamba on Thursday, which we learned via an Instagram post.

We now expect Giannis to have a career year this season, and make a run for the NBA MVP Award. Stay tuned.