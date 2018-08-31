Major Spoiler On Roman Reigns' WWE Feud After Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship run started with a bang as The Big Dog had no time to celebrate after his title victory at SummerSlam. That’s because Braun Strowman stepped up on Roman’s first night as champion and now the two are headed for a showdown at Hell in a Cell on September 16.

But what happens after Roman and Braun finish their business? Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso believes that Roman’s next opponent will be none other than Drew McIntyre.

“The next challenger for Reigns is likely to be McIntyre, who is a realistic opponent that can also deliver compelling matches. But what will WWE do to keep Strowman must-see, especially if he is a heel?”

This is surely good news for McIntyre’s fans, as the former NXT champion has only flirted with the main event scene since arriving on Monday Night Raw. Now it appears that he will be the man try and lay claim to Roman’s yard.

But why is Strowman not the right one to take Reigns’ newly won title away at Hell in a Cell?

“Every indicator I have received from WWE is that the company is looking to build a lengthy title reign for Reigns. It is highly unlikely that Strowman will win the title in September, so it will be especially interesting to see how the creative team pivots away from the Reigns-Strowman feud.”

Braun is the most logical choice to feud with Roman but it’s unknown what The Monster Among Men will do after his program with the Universal champion wraps up. It’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed by WWE in regard to Roman’s booking in any future title defenses.

Reigns and Strowman did just begin together again and it’s entirely possible that this revisited rivalry could last only until Hell in a Cell or perhaps even stretch into late 2018. McIntyre is currently still working as the tag team partner and enforcer for former Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler.