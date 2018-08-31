RG3 sits out as Ravens complete preseason with 30-20 win over Redskins

The fact that Robert Griffin III did not play in the preseason finale could mean one of two things (both good) for the quarterback—either he has made the team’s final roster, or he is being sought after by another NFL team in a pending trade. Griffin said no matter what happens the next two days, “I’ve enjoyed the journey, and I’ve tried to stay resilient and tough through it all.”

I think he will be kept by the Ravens, who would then carry 3 QB’s on their roster for the first time since 2009. It sets up well for next year (2019) too if you figure Joe Flacco’s final big cap hit number is this year (2018), and Joe could be dismissed in 2019 without too much financial regret. That’s if you believe rookie Lamar Jackson is the franchise QB of the future. Still, a healthy RG3 fits into both present and near-future scenarios as a quality backup.

Jackson played the first half in the Ravens’ 30-20 win over the Redskins and went 9 for 15 for 109 yards— and ran for his team-leading third score of the preseason on a designed bootleg. The former Louisville star looked far more poised than in his previous outings, but he failed to convert a third down and was sacked once.

“We only scored 13 points and had two field goals. That really wasn’t what I wanted,” Jackson said. “We’ll be better next time.”

Fourth-stringer Josh Woodrum played the second half for the Ravens.

Neither team used its starters on offense or defense, accepted standard procedure in a preseason finale.

Kevin Hogan played the entire game at quarterback for the Redskins, going 22 for 38 for 272 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in his bid to unseat Colt McCoy as the backup to Alex Smith. His first interception was returned 23 yards for a touchdown by Kai Nacua to make it 27-7.

“Hogan did some good things,” coach Jay Gruden said. “He threw the ball in the heat of some pressure and made some nice throws. We’ll evaluate it, but I think he did good.”

Jackson opened the game with an impressive 82-yard drive, utilizing both his arm and legs. Jackson completed all four of his pass attempts, including an 8-yarder on a fourth-and-1, and fooled the Redskins defense with a 1-yard bootleg that he ended with a nifty side-roll into the end zone.

Hogan got the Redskins even with an 87-yard march that lasted more than seven minutes and concluded with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brian Quick .

Baltimore added two field goals before halftime — the first following a 45-yard pass from Jackson to rookie tight end Mark Andrews, the second after a fumble by Washington’s Samaje Perine. Perine led the Redskins with 603 yards rushing last year, but now he’s fighting for a spot on the roster.

RAVENS INJURIES: CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste hurt his right forearm on the final play of the first quarter, and Harbaugh suspects it’s broken. The fifth-year player was expected to get increased playing time while starter Jimmy Smith opens with a four-game suspension. … Ravens guard Randin Crecelius left with a back injury.

REDSKINS INJURIES: C Casey Dunn underwent concussion protocol.