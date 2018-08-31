Sam Darnold says he is 'comfortable' being week one starter

The Jets quarterback search has been quite polarizing. Starting the offseason with a swing and miss on Kirk Cousins, signing Teddy Bridgewater, and drafting Sam Darnold.

Just a couple of days ago, the Jets then traded Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints for a third round pick. Quite an impressive turnaround for a QB who never started a game for them. Where does this leave the Jets? Sam Darnold looks to be taking over the starting job, and seems comfortable — according to a quote from the New York Daily News.

“If I am going to be the starter Week 1, I feel really comfortable,” Darnold said after the game. “I feel really comfortable with the offense. I feel really comfortable with the guys inside this locker room. I’m just really excited for whatever opportunity comes my way. But if not, I’m going to be the best backup I can be.”

The rookie QB did not play a snap in the Jets final pre-season game, with all signs pointing to Darnold starting week one. For the Jets, it makes sense to play Darnold if he is ready. The Jets quarterback situation has remained in flux for many years. If they feel they have their guy under center, might as well play him early and often.

Sam Darnold, who is only 21, threw for 4,143 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his final season at USC.