The Daily Target 8/31/18

Last Night: Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3 – Ehire Adrianza homered, and so did Miguel Sano. The Twins really didn’t have much luck otherwise against Mike Clevinger. The Indians did all their work against the bullpen, with Alan Buzenitz giving up a homer in the 6th to Jason Kipnis and allowing inherited runners to score to boot. The Twins never recovered, and they lost the series finale in Cleveland.

MLB Trade Rumors: Agency Changes: Maldonado, Moya – I think this is a sure sign that Moya expects to stick in the Majors. He’s going to a bigger, domestic agency. Like the confidence.

Roster Rundown: The Twins traded Bobby Wilson to the Cubs for former Twins catchup Chris Gimenez and a player to be named. How would you like to be a player who’s value is best described as “the difference between Chris Gimenez and Bobby Wilson.” To actually name that player smacks of cruelty.