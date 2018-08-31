The HOVG Podcast: Christy Colt

By: The Hall of Very Good | August 31, 2018

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Christy Colt.

The only full-time “girl beer vendor” at Nationals Park talks to the boys about slinging brews at some of the biggest events in sports, knowing when to watch and when to work, serving beers to Kris Bryant during the All-Star festivities in DC, why mint juleps and, for some reason, Lou thinks way too much about the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana.

SHOW NOTES:

