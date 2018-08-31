UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 31/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|NR
|2
|Conor McGregor
|406
|2
|1
|3
|Tony Ferguson
|384
|3
|2
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|311
|4
|3
|6
|Kevin Lee
|242.5
|5
|4
|13
|James Vick
|235
|6
|5
|10
|Al Iaquinta
|226
|7
|9
|16
|Islam Makhachev
|211.5
|8
|7
|4
|Dustin Poirier
|209.5
|9
|6
|15
|Dan Hooker
|204.5
|10
|NR
|11
|Nate Diaz
|198
|11
|8
|9
|Anthony Pettis
|196
|12
|9
|5
|Eddie Alvarez
|159.5
|13
|11
|Francisco Trinaldo
|153.5
|14
|12
|12
|Michael Chiesa
|151
|15
|13
|Beneil Dariush
|149
|16
|14
|David Teymur
|124.5
|17
|15
|Mairbek Taisumov
|119
|18
|47
|8
|Justin Gaethje
|118
|19
|17
|Charles Oliveira
|117
|20
|18
|Gregor Gillespie
|116.5
|21
|30
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|113
|22
|16
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|103
|23
|20
|7
|Edson Barboza
|99.5
|24
|21
|Rustam Khabilov
|91.5
|25
|22
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|87
|26
|23
|Evan Dunham
|85.5
|27
|25
|Clay Guida
|76
|28
|26
|Abel Trujillo
|73
|29
|27
|Davi Ramos
|72.5
|29
|27
|Joe Lauzon
|72.5
|31
|29
|Gilbert Burns
|71
|32
|24
|Kajan Johnson
|68.5
|33
|31
|Alan Patrick
|66.5
|34
|32
|Jim Miller
|65
|35
|33
|Desmond Green
|64
|36
|34
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|63.5
|36
|34
|Stevie Ray
|63.5
|38
|36
|Vinc Pichel
|57.5
|39
|36
|John Makdessi
|56.5
|40
|NR
|Drew Dober
|51
|40
|40
|Polo Reyes
|51
|42
|42
|Nik Lentz
|47.5
|43
|38
|Jon Tuck
|45.5
|44
|43
|Bobby Green
|40.5
|45
|56
|Damir Hadzovic
|40
|46
|44
|Joseph Duffy
|37.5
|47
|46
|Drakkar Klose
|32.5
|48
|47
|Joaquim Silva
|32
|48
|47
|Lando Vannata
|32
|50
|50
|Dong Hyun Kim
|31.5
|51
|52
|Alex White
|28
|52
|51
|Marc Diakiese
|26.5
|53
|53
|Scott Holtzman
|25.5
|54
|72
|Devin Powell
|25
|54
|54
|Luis Pena
|25
|56
|55
|Jared Gordon
|24.5
|57
|NR
|Gray Maynard
|23
|58
|56
|Jordan Rinaldi
|22.5
|59
|59
|Andrew Holbrook
|22
|60
|60
|Alvaro Herrera
|17.5
|61
|63
|Josh Emmett
|17
|62
|64
|Mizuto Hirota
|16
|63
|60
|Ross Pearson
|14.5
|64
|62
|Erik Koch
|14
|65
|65
|Nick Hein
|12.5
|66
|72
|Nasrat Haqparast
|10
|67
|NR
|Christos Giagos
|9
|67
|66
|Jason Gonzalez
|9
|69
|67
|John Gunther
|5
|69
|67
|Mike Trizano
|5
|71
|69
|Darrell Horcher
|4.5
|71
|69
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|71
|69
|Thibault Gouti
|4.5
|74
|72
|Alex Reyes
|0
|74
|72
|Allan Zuniga
|0
|74
|72
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|74
|72
|Dan Moret
|0
|74
|72
|Matt Frevola
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
