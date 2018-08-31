Watch: Usain Bolt makes debut with Australia A-League soccer team

Usain Bolt is the GOAT sprinter — and you won’t hear too many fans and analysts say otherwise.

He’s retired from international track-and-field competition, though, probably because he won too many medals.

Whatever the reason, Bolt has moved on to the next phase of his life, which apparently is taking place on the soccer field.

Bolt made his preseason debut with the Central Coast Mariners, who play in Australia’s A-League, and actually did pretty well. Check out some of the highlights in the video clip below.

No one will catch him in a foot race — that’s for sure.