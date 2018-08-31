Your Morning Dump... Where if this keeps up, we're going to forget they won a title.

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Allen said he felt that Rondo wasn’t getting him the ball when he was open, and when he went to Doc Rivers, the coach said he had already talked about it with his staff. According to Allen, Rivers said the team wanted to bring him off the bench and start Avery Bradley to fix the problem. “That was just the lipstick we were putting on the pig at the time to try to figure out how to make the situation work,” Allen said. “And I was all for it if I knew I was gonna come in the game, and I knew we were gonna have harmony when we played on offense.”

MassLive

“There were parts throughout the season where I was starting to like, feel this type of resentment towards me on the floor. And other people would tell me at first but I would ignore it because I don’t like people getting into my team business but people would always say ‘he looks you off…when you come off of a screen he sees you and he doesn’t pass you the ball when you’re open.'”

NBC Sports

So Ray Allen went on Kyle Draper’s ‘anything is podable’ podcast and–noticing that his feud with the rest of the Celtics had died down somewhat–decided to pour a bucket of gasoline on the embers.

I, for one, have had my fill of this subject. Ray Allen can add nothing new to this. Every time he opens his mouth about his time with the Celtics, he just reinforces an overall impression that he is a prickly malcontent.

Trying to choose between him and fellow prickly malcontent Rajon Rondo is completely pointless. The two of them have, over the past six years, managed to rob the ’08 championship of a great deal of its luster.

Imagine how we’d look at the 80s Celtics if they’d won a single title and then Ainge and McHale spent the next few decades taking swipes at each other in the media.

Page 2: Chris Forsberg looks at the week Kyrie became a Celtic

Irving didn’t just find peace in a Hollywood side project but more so the pureness of some quick pickup hoops that helped fill his downtime. “He would be playing basketball in between takes and I’d be on set and always asking, ‘Where’s Kyrie?'” [Uncle Drew director Charles] Stone said. “‘Oh, he’s playing one-on-one against his body double.'” …

The corresponding roster moves necessary to clear cap space for Hayward had previously left Zarren walking around summer league in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas with a cellphone glued to his ear and battery chargers filling his pockets. Even when Zarren and the Celtics’ summer squad returned to Boston a couple of days later, things were no less chaotic. On July 17, Paul Pierce dropped by president of basketball operations Danny Ainge’s office to sign a one-day deal to retire as a member of the Celtics. Over the ensuing three days, Boston formally completed five of its nine offseason signings by inking Semi Ojeleye, Aron Baynes, Kadeem Allen, Daniel Theis and Guerschon Yabusele. … “First of all, I didn’t think [the trade] was happening, and then, in about a 20-hour period, it went from, ‘I didn’t think it was happening’ to ‘Holy smokes, this might happen,'” Stevens said. … “All of a sudden I hear someone screaming, like a guy is just yelling and screaming. And then I see Kyrie run across the dance floor and down through the club and book it right out the door,” Stone said. “And I’m already numb from the grind of shooting. I just kinda looked at my [assistant director] and deadpanned, ‘What happened now?'”

ESPN

I’ve grabbed some of the highlights, but you owe it to yourself to pop over to the ESPN website and read the entire article; there’s quite a bit of detail from Ainge, Zarren, Stevens, Rozier and Tatum.