9/1/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The New York Mets (59-74) gave Zack Wheeler the full Jacob deGrom treatment last night. Wheeler pitched brilliantly against the San Francisco Giants (68-68), allowing one run in seven innings of work, but was let down by his offense and bullpen in a 7-0 loss. The Mets will look to even their series with the Giants as they continue the weekend set this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 pm at AT&T Park.
The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-11, 4.36 ERA) to the mound today. Matz pitched much better in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but got stuck with a tough luck loss when the Mets’ offense gave him no run support. The Giants will counter with lefty Derek Holland (7-8, 3.65 ERA). Holland picked up a win his last time out, allowing one run in 6.1 innings to beat the Texas Rangers last Sunday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Wilmer Flores
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- LF Michael Conforto
- CF Austin Jackson
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz faced the Giants at Citi Field back on August 21st, allowing two runs in five innings of work, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to win 6-3.
- Holland faced the Mets in New York on August 20th, allowing one run in five innings of work in a game the Giants went on to win in 13 innings.
- After sitting out yesterday, Amed Rosario and Michael Conforto are back in the Mets’ lineup. Rosario will start at shortstop and bat leadoff while Conforto plays left field and bats fifth.
- Jeff McNeil will get the day off today. Wilmer Flores will start at second base against the lefty Holland and bat second.
- Relievers Tim Peterson and Eric Hanhold joined the Mets today as the first September call ups, giving the team a pair of fresh arms out of the bullpen. More promotions are expected once the minor league seasons conclude.
