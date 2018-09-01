9/1/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

The New York Mets (59-74) gave Zack Wheeler the full Jacob deGrom treatment last night. Wheeler pitched brilliantly against the San Francisco Giants (68-68), allowing one run in seven innings of work, but was let down by his offense and bullpen in a 7-0 loss. The Mets will look to even their series with the Giants as they continue the weekend set this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 pm at AT&T Park.

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (5-11, 4.36 ERA) to the mound today. Matz pitched much better in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, but got stuck with a tough luck loss when the Mets’ offense gave him no run support. The Giants will counter with lefty Derek Holland (7-8, 3.65 ERA). Holland picked up a win his last time out, allowing one run in 6.1 innings to beat the Texas Rangers last Sunday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Wilmer Flores 1B Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier LF Michael Conforto CF Austin Jackson RF Brandon Nimmo C Tomas Nido SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: