Andrew McCutchen shaves beard, is unrecognizable

Andrew McCutchen is known for his long hair and beard, but now that he’s a member of the Yankees, those are a thing of the past.

McCutchen was traded from the Giants to the Yankees on Thursday night, and now that he’s on the Bronx Bombers, he has to make sure his uniform is on point.

That includes his signature look, which he was forced to go away from. McCutchen is completely clean-shaven now, and also cut his hair. It’s almost hard to recognize him, even.

Andrew McCutchen shows off beardless look ahead of Yankees debut. 😶 https://t.co/lFBaUoBv6u pic.twitter.com/Uk7zHrVZa8 — theScore (@theScore) August 31, 2018

Now, I’m ready to throw the pinstripes on and get to work. @Yankees let’s go! — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 31, 2018

Just gonna take me a sec to get used to my freshly shaved face😂. Other than that…let’s go! — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) August 31, 2018

It will be interesting to see if McCutchen retains his mojo, given his new look.