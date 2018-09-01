Andrew McCutchen shaves beard, is unrecognizable

Andrew McCutchen is known for his long hair and beard, but now that he’s a member of the Yankees, those are a thing of the past.
McCutchen was traded from the Giants to the Yankees on Thursday night, and now that he’s on the Bronx Bombers, he has to make sure his uniform is on point.
That includes his signature look, which he was forced to go away from. McCutchen is completely clean-shaven now, and also cut his hair. It’s almost hard to recognize him, even.
It will be interesting to see if McCutchen retains his mojo, given his new look.
