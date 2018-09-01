NCAA

Angry Nick Saban goes off on Bama player while up 34-0 (Video)

Nick Saban sets the bar high, and he expects 110 percent from his players on every single snap — no matter the situation.

It doesn’t matter what the score is, or who the team is playing, Saban makes it very clear that his players have no room for error — ever.

That was on display during Saturday’s season opener against Louisville, when the Crimson Tide were up, 34-0. Christian Miller was whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and let’s just say it didn’t go well for him when he made his way to the sideline.

Check out what Saban had to say to him.

Yeesh.

