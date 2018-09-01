Brock Holt sings in shower to kill time during rain delay (Video)

Red Sox utility man Brock Holt hasn’t been playing much recently, due to the influx of talent the team currently has on its roster.

It was no secret that the Sox were shopping Holt, but were unable to move him before the trade deadline. Maybe it’s because they wanted him for some added depth as they prepare to make a World Series run.

Whatever the reason, he continues to entertain his teammates, and Friday was no different. The team squared off against the White Sox in Chicago, but a rain delay made for a late start time. No problem, though, as Holt serenaded his teammates in the locker room showers.

How’s this for some entertainment? 😂 pic.twitter.com/rV4Lif93cc — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) September 1, 2018

Nice pipes, bro.