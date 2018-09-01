Cody Rhodes Defeats Nick Aldis For The NWA World Heavyweight Championship At 'ALL IN'

Cody Rhodes defeated Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at ALL IN on September 1. The match had a big fight feel, as both men were surrounded by their own entourages on their way to the ring. Cody was flanked by Diamond Dallas Page, Tommy Dreamer and WCW star Glacier. Aldis was accompanied by Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Davari and former NWA world champion Tim Storm.

The bout was old school from the very beginning, with both men trading holds back and forth, trying to gain the advantage from the opening bell. But the pivotal moment in the match came when Cody jumped off the top rope to the floor below but Aldis connected with an uppercut, laying the challenger out.

DDP came down to the ring to check on Cody but was soon interrupted by Davari, who shoved Page and then got in the ring. DDP answered by giving Davari the Diamond Cutter as the crowd roared its approval.

But after a sharp elbow from Aldis, Cody came up with a bloody face and suddenly the match took on a whole different tone. Much like his Hall of Fame father Dusty Rhodes, Cody began battling back despite the bloodshed. But Aldis would not be denied and continued to maintain control over his weakened opponent.

However the match took another bizarre turn when Cody’s wife Brandi got in the ring and attempted to stop Aldis from coming off the top rope. Aldis dove off but Brandi covered Cody at the last moment and the NWA champ hit the elbow on her.

But this would not be the end as Cody once again fought back and countered a sunset flip to get the win and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Cody celebrated with Brandi and his entourage in the ring as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.