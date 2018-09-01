Did 'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Survive Christopher Daniels At 'ALL IN'?

Stephen Amell went to war with Christopher Daniels at ALL IN on September 1. The Arrow star represented The Bullet Club at the event and was accompanied to the ring by fellow cast member Josh Segarra.

But Amell was unsuccessful in the match as Daniels scored the pin after hitting the B.M.E, the Best Moonsault Ever. The match itself was evenly fought for the most part, with control going back and forth until Daniels finally took over.

Daniels mocked Amell early in the match. But Stephen held his own and the Arrow star had some big spots during the bout, including hitting the Coast to Coast dropkick, reminiscent of both Shane McMahon and Rob Van Dam.

Amell also chose to take flight, as he flew off the top rope to the outside of the ring. Daniels was waiting for him on a table but he moved at the last moment and Amell crashed through to the floor below. Special guest referee Jerry Lynn tossed both men back into the ring, much to the delight of the sold out Chicago crowd.

Amell ended the match back on his feet after getting pinned and offered his hand to Daniels, which Daniels accepted. The crowd applauded both men and Stephen Amell surely earned the respect of everyone in attendance.