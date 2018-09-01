Former WWE Star Big Cass Changes His Name Again

Big Colin Cassady and Enzo Amore were once the hottest act in WWE. The popular duo found their niche together and gained a loyal following in NXT before coming to the main roster, where they entertained fans all over the world.

But Cass has yet to reignite his career after being released from WWE in June of 2018. However he is on his way back to the ring for an event in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Cass will debut for Big Time Wrestling on September 21 at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium as Big C.

Cass was previously advertised on the card as Big Cazz, but that has since changed. It is unknown if WWE prevented him from using the Cazz name, as it may have been too similar to Cass.

Cass and Amore’s fate as a team was sealed when WWE split them up and eventually moved Enzo to 205 Live. Amore won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship while Cass went to SmackDown Live.

Big Cass seemed destined for stardom in WWE, mostly due to his physical presence in the ring. He had a tremendous upside because of his athleticism and his look, both of which gave him an advantage over other Superstars on the roster.

But Cass’s rise as a singles star was not the guaranteed hit that many likely believed it would be and his solo run in WWE was short lived. His release from the company was surrounded by controversy and he left having never realized his potential in WWE.

Amore was released in January of 2018 after some controversy of his own and he has yet to return to the ring. Many fans perhaps hoped that the two men would reunite on the independent circuit but that has not happened as of yet.