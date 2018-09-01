MMA Legend Ken Shamrock Interested In WWE Return

Ken Shamrock has not given up on the idea of one day coming back to WWE. This is a story you’ve probably heard at least once over the last several years, and Shamrock is reportedly trying to generate some interest from the other side again.

During a recent interview, Shamrock talked about his thoughts on a return to the world of mixed martial arts as well as the upcoming UFC Heavyweight title fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier.

But most interesting to WWE fans would be his comments on a possible return to the squared circle.

“WWE is something I’m looking at,” Shamrock said. “Definitely have been throwing little feelers out there to get an opportunity. Because I have achieved everything that I have set out to do in every organization except the WWE. I didn’t get the world title. I got everything else but that. There’s some unfinished business there, so I’ve always kind of been throwing feelers out there, saying, listen, I’d like to go back and get a run at the title. But, no response up to this point. But we’ll see what happens.”

Shamrock has been out of WWE so long that many of today’s viewers likely don’t even remember his initial run with the company.

1964: Birth – "World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock #WWE Record: 83 wins, 153 matches (54%) (1997-1999) pic.twitter.com/vxH9nCHQPF — On This Day In WWE (@OnThisDayWWE) February 11, 2014

He debuted in WWE in 1997and ended up being the special referee for the WrestleMania 13 matchup between Bret Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

That led to an in-ring career for Shamrock in which he had great feuds with The Rock, Owen Hart and Steve Blackman. He defeated The Rock in the finals of the 1998 King of the Ring tournament. He is also a former Intercontinental and Tag Team champion, a title he won with The Big Boss Man.

But after beginning a feud with Chris Jericho in 1999, Shamrock abruptly left WWE in order to continue his MMA career.

His career was never the same after leaving WWE. When he came to WWE, his MMA record sat at 23-5-2. Following his return to the cage, his record was 5-12, which includes three losses to Tito Ortiz and a loss to Kimbo Slice.

Now 54 years old, there may not be much for Shamrock in the way of an in-ring return. However, WWE may be willing to bring him in as part of its Hall of Fame class next year and possibly have him work a final match.

Never say never in the world of professional wrestling.