Ravens cuts

According to official Ravens media veteran Ryan Mink, the Ravens announced their final round of cuts on Saturday, just minutes before the 4 p.m. deadline.

Here are the most notable decisions:

Keeping Robert Griffin III: The Ravens kept three quarterbacks for the first time since 2009. After a year out of football entirely, Griffin completed his comeback. The 2012 No. 2-overall pick had a successful offseason and preseason in Baltimore and will serve as a backup to Joe Flacco alongside rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson. NFL Network’s Albert Breer reports that the Ravens have fielded trade calls about Griffin, and that could still be a possibility.

Releasing Breshad Perriman: Perriman was the Ravens’ 2015 first-round pick, but he’s had three disappointing seasons. Baltimore gave him another shot this summer to break out, and while he stayed healthy and had his best camp yet, some of the same problems that have plagued his career continued. The Ravens opted to keep fifth-round rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley instead.

Undrafted rookie streak continues: The Ravens picked undrafted rookie wide receiver/returner Janarion Grant over sophomore receiver Tim White. Undrafted linebacker Chris Board beat out veteran linebacker Albert McClellan, who spent the past seven years in Baltimore and will go down as one of the Ravens’ best special teams players. However, he’s 32 years old, coming off major knee surgery and more expensive than Board. Undrafted cornerback Darious Williams (Alabama-Birmingham) made it after Stanley Jean-Baptiste suffered a broken arm in the preseason finale.

Baltimore keeps eight offensive linemen: The Ravens’ final two offensive line spots went to versatile sophomore blocker Jermaine Eluemunor and sixth-round rookie Bradley Bozeman. Nico Siragusa, who was drafted in the fourth round last year, did not make the cut after returning from major knee surgery.

Release two recent third-round picks: Baltimore parted ways with defensive end Bronson Kaufusi and defensive tackle Carl Davis. Kaufusi was a third-round pick in 2016 who missed his entire rookie year because of a broken ankle. Davis was a third-round pick in 2015 who started nine games and made 19 tackles last season.

Keeping a kicker/punter (on IR): Undrafted rookie kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik suffered head injuries over the weekend [in a bizarre mid-town mugging of some type in which Vedvik had all his teeth knocked out] and the Ravens are “monitoring the situation.” For now, the talented Norwegian kicker has been placed on injured reserve. Vedvik was widely seen as a player who would interest other teams, either via trade or after being released.

Here’s the full list of players released Saturday:

T Randin Crecelius

NT Carl Davis

RB Gus Edwards

FB Christopher Ezeala

DE Myles Humphrey

DE Bronson Kaufusi

G Cameron Lee

WR Andre Levrone

TE Vince Mayle

LB Albert McClellan

WR Breshad Perriman

G Maurquice Shakir

G Nico Siragusa

RB Mark Thompson

RB De’Lance Turner

WR Tim White

QB Josh Woodrum

Placed on IR:

P/K Kaare Vedvik

Earlier on Friday, the Ravens had waived these players:

Players waived: