The Daily Target 9/1/18

Last Night: Twins 10, Texas 7 – The Twins seem to have figured out a way to put some runs on the board. That way? Play against teams that aren’t as good. They scored 8 runs in the 5th, including a couple home runs from the former Yankees prospects on the roster, and a bases clearing double from Mitch Garver. This will be a good confidence builder for Stephen Gonsalves, who struggled, but his team was able to pick him up.

Twins.com – Twins to test out opener strategy Sunday – Oh good, just what Paul Molitor needs: More opportunities to change pitchers. Gabriel Moya will be the opener against Texas tomorrow, with Zach Littell taking the bulk of the innings.

Roster Rundown: Ok, big day. This was roster expansion day, and the Twins added a big old cluster of players, but first, they transferred Adalberto Mejia to the 60 day DL, effectively ending his season, and recalled Matt Belisle, effectively ending the Twins’ season.

Beyond that, the Twins called up some faces we have seen before: Johnny Field, Tyler Duffey and well known reliever Chris Gimenez. One surprise is reliever Andrew Vasquez, who is making his Major League debut.