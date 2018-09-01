Watch: Joe West confiscates Phillies pitcher Austin Davis' scouting sheet during game

Big Joe West was up to his old tricks again on Saturday night — injecting himself into the middle of a game that really didn’t need his shtick.

West, for some reason, seemed to have an issue with Phillies reliever Austin Davis checking out his scouting sheet during the eighth inning of the game. This is common among pitchers, as they keep notes on hitter tendencies, in hopes of getting them out. But West wasn’t having it, and he actually confiscated the piece of paper.

Here’s a portion of the Joe West Ump Show, playing in Philadelphia two nights running! https://t.co/QYkQmZjwUc — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) September 2, 2018

West claimed he was trying to ensure there was no foreign substance — such as pine tar — on the piece of paper.

West: "I know all the players now carry a cheat sheet like this. Until the office tells me I can let the pitcher do it, I can’t let him do it. … I didn’t want to throw him out. I know it’s foreign but he’s not trying to cheat." https://t.co/FnjKuEIjql — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) September 2, 2018

Just West being West.