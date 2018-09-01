Tennis

Watch: Roger Federer delivers best shot of US Open so far for winner against Nick Kyrgios

Roger Federer, by many, is perceived to be the GOAT, as he continues to dominate the competition, even at 37 years of age.

Federer and Rafael Nadal could be headed for an epic showdown in the US Open final, but for now, he’s taking care of business to get through the field.

Nick Kyrgios was his latest victim on Saturday, with Federer winning in straight sets — 6-4, 6-1, 7-5.

And, just like any Federer match, he hit an absolutely ridiculous shot, arguably the best of the tournament so far. He hit the ball around the post, over the net, for a winner.

That’s why he’s the GOAT.

