Your Morning Dump… Where Terry Rozier is a wanted man

The Phoenix Suns are in the market for a point guard, and one of the players they’ve been kicking the tires on has been Boston Celtics star Terry Rozier, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro:

Suns have definitely been trying to trade for a front tier point guard – Lillard, Walker, Rozier – but to no avail. Situation at point guard now is not ideal and Phoenix will have to make a trade but Milwaukee pick that they own is not that valuable. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) August 31, 2018

It’s not the first time Scary Terry has been the subject of trade talks since his revelatory playoff campaign this past spring. His explosion onto the scene in the wake of Kyrie Irving’s season-ending injury, and the latter’s expected return to the lineup for the start of the 2018-19 season, has brought about speculation about whether the Celtics would be smart to see what they could fetch on the market for Rozier.

Boston is in danger of paying a massive luxury tax bill for 2019-20, considering the money it could have to hand out next summer, when five-time All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Al Horford can become free agents alongside Rozier. The Celtics are currently about $3 million over the luxury tax line. Getting below it this season would help them avoid the repeater tax for an extra season. Rozier started every game of the Celtics’ run to the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, filling in for Irving, whose season ended with a March knee injury. He averaged 16.5 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds during the playoff run, solidifying a reputation as one of the NBA’s best backup point guards. He started 16 of his 80 games played during the regular season.

Trade rumors never end with the Celtics, but for a change this one makes some sense. The Suns are about to go to training camp with a couple of rookies at point guard, and the Rozier who had a coming-out party in last season’s playoffs would potentially become a star if he played major minutes in Phoenix.

Also, as noted, the looming luxury tax is an incentive for the Celtics to reduce their payroll.

But there are so many reasons Boston should hang onto Terry:

Although Rozier demonstrated he could start for most teams, he’s on record as being happy to return to the second unit for the sake of the team. That’s maturity.

Remember the Hospital Celtics? Depth was crucial last season and, until proven otherwise, it surely will be necessary again.

What if the unthinkable happens and Kyrie does walk after this season? T-Rozzay would step right in.

Trading Rozier now to avoid the tax would likely bring back only some spare parts from a bad Suns roster. It’s not worth it. But having Terry available for, say, a potential pursuit of Anthony Davis would be much more helpful.

Then there’s my personal biggest reason not to trade Rozier, or anyone else. This group has so much potential. They are legit Finals contenders. We were denied the opportunity last season to see what they could do when healthy. I desperately want to watch these guys get a second chance. No doubt many of you agree.

By the way, Rozier himself had something to say yesterday on Twitter. Whether or not it was about the trade rumor, who knows? But it sure could be.

Oh yeah?? — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) August 31, 2018

Since the original video went viral, “Daddy’s Always Happy” has kind of taken on a life of its own. People are always saying it to me on social media or when I’m streaming on Twitch. For me, it’s turned into a metaphor for being a parent, and all the responsibilities that go with it. On the one hand, you’re happy and blessed to have your family. On the other hand, it’s challenging and surprising and hard work in ways you can’t imagine before becoming a parent. But ultimately, you have to embrace it and find the happiness that’s right there in front you. So we’re launching a Daddy’s Always Happy store, which you can find here. Here’s the best part. A portion of all the proceeds are going to support Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. MSPCC is an organization for people who are 21 and under who can’t afford baby necessities. There are a lot of people who are young parents, and they can’t afford the things that babies need. So a portion of the proceeds from the sales are going to support that, and help them out—to buy blankets, diapers and clothes. Kids go through diapers like crazy. It’s no joke. If I didn’t have the ability to buy basics like that, I don’t know what I’d do.

When it happened, Hayward’s “Daddy’s Always Happy” moment was at best awkward and at worst misogynistic. Already dad to two girls, Gordon obviously wanted his pregnant wife to have a boy, but the gender-reveal came up pink. He didn’t conceal his disappointment. (Click his blog link above if you want to watch the video).

Then when Hayward recently sent some tweets that kicked off a marketing campaign for “Happy” merchandise, some fans were asking, “why?” If this is going to be a thing, at least the sales will benefit a worthy cause, the MSPCC, which is also supported by the Celtics’ Shamrock Foundation.

Anyway, if you want to try to win a hat, here’s how:

We’re also doing a contest to give away 20 Daddy’s Always Happy hats, signed by me! But you’ve gotta earn it. Post your most original #DaddysAlwaysHappy video to Twitter or Instagram – can be funny or serious – with the hashtag, and if yours is selected, a hat will be off to you! pic.twitter.com/BTQutON5g4 — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) August 30, 2018

And, finally… The GOAT wants mentors

While we’re in public service announcement mode … If you’ve ever considered becoming a mentor, here’s an invitation from the greatest Celtic ever:

Working hard to stay strong so I can keep growing the mentoring movement for all our young people with @mentornational. So proud to be a co-founder. More 2 come on some exciting things we have in the works. Become a #MentorIRL! Sign up @ https://t.co/y8WoWnHMDu @NBA @MSNBC @WNBA pic.twitter.com/n9EQCBPkgd — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 31, 2018

