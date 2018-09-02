9/2/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

VThe New York Mets (60-75) got off to a good start in September by evening their series with the San Francisco Giants (68-69) yesterday afternoon. A sacrifice fly from Tomas Nido in the 11th inning helped lift the Mets to a 2-1 victory just a day after the Giants stomped on New York in a 7-0 win. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game of the weekend set this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 pm at AT&T Park.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (9-3, 3.51 ERA) to the hill today. Syndergaard struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs last Monday, but was spared from a loss in a game the Mets went on to drop 7-4. The Giants will counter with righty Chris Stratton (9-7, 4.99 ERA). Stratton was brilliant in his last outing, tossing eight shutout innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks last Monday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Amed Rosario 2B Jeff McNeil 1B Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier LF Michael Conforto RF Brandon Nimmo CF Austin Jackson C Tomas Nido SP Noah Syndergaard

Pre-Game Notes: