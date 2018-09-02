Mets

9/2/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

9/2/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

Mets

9/2/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

VThe New York Mets (60-75) got off to a good start in September by evening their series with the San Francisco Giants (68-69) yesterday afternoon. A sacrifice fly from Tomas Nido in the 11th inning helped lift the Mets to a 2-1 victory just a day after the Giants stomped on New York in a 7-0 win. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game of the weekend set this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 pm at AT&T Park.

Sep 1, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Mets second baseman Wilmer Flores (4) scores on a sacrifice fly ball hit by New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (not pictured) during the eleventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (9-3, 3.51 ERA) to the hill today. Syndergaard struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs last Monday, but was spared from a loss in a game the Mets went on to drop 7-4. The Giants will counter with righty Chris Stratton (9-7, 4.99 ERA). Stratton was brilliant in his last outing, tossing eight shutout innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks last Monday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. SS Amed Rosario
  2. 2B Jeff McNeil
  3. 1B Jay Bruce
  4. 3B Todd Frazier
  5. LF Michael Conforto
  6. RF Brandon Nimmo
  7. CF Austin Jackson
  8. C Tomas Nido
  9. SP Noah Syndergaard

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Syndergaard faced the Giants in New York back on August 22nd, allowing two runs in six innings to earn his ninth win of the year.
  • Stratton saw the Mets at Citi Field on August 21st, giving up two runs in 6.1 innings, but wasn’t a factor in the decision of a game the Giants lost 6-3.
  • After sitting out yesterday, Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will bat second and start at second base.
  • Giants’ second baseman Joe Panik is 4 for 9 with an RBI in his career against Syndergaard.
  • McNeil (3 for 3) and Wilmer Flores (2 for 3, 2B) have small sample size success against Stratton.
  • This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Giants. The two teams have split the first six games entering play today.

, , , , , , , Mets

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Mets
Home