9/2/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

VThe New York Mets (60-75) got off to a good start in September by evening their series with the San Francisco Giants (68-69) yesterday afternoon. A sacrifice fly from Tomas Nido in the 11th inning helped lift the Mets to a 2-1 victory just a day after the Giants stomped on New York in a 7-0 win. The two teams will look to secure the rubber game of the weekend set this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 pm at AT&T Park.
The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (9-3, 3.51 ERA) to the hill today. Syndergaard struggled in his last start, giving up four runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs last Monday, but was spared from a loss in a game the Mets went on to drop 7-4. The Giants will counter with righty Chris Stratton (9-7, 4.99 ERA). Stratton was brilliant in his last outing, tossing eight shutout innings to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks last Monday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Amed Rosario
- 2B Jeff McNeil
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- CF Austin Jackson
- C Tomas Nido
- SP Noah Syndergaard
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard faced the Giants in New York back on August 22nd, allowing two runs in six innings to earn his ninth win of the year.
- Stratton saw the Mets at Citi Field on August 21st, giving up two runs in 6.1 innings, but wasn’t a factor in the decision of a game the Giants lost 6-3.
- After sitting out yesterday, Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup. McNeil will bat second and start at second base.
- Giants’ second baseman Joe Panik is 4 for 9 with an RBI in his career against Syndergaard.
- McNeil (3 for 3) and Wilmer Flores (2 for 3, 2B) have small sample size success against Stratton.
- This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Giants. The two teams have split the first six games entering play today.
