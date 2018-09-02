Cody Rhodes Comments On Pro Wrestling Future After 'ALL IN'

ALL IN took place on September 1 and many pro wrestling fans were left highly satisfied with the event. The night saw top stars from Ring of Honor Wrestling, New Japan Wrestling and Impact Wrestling come together for a five hour event that will surely never be forgotten.

But ALL IN didn’t end when the show went off the air. According to PWInsider, Cody Rhodes came back down to the ring after the event’s conclusion. Rhodes was joined by The Young Bucks and all three stars were also accompanied by their families.

Let’s not stop. Let’s keep going. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 2, 2018

Rhodes addressed the audience and reminded everyone that no one single individual owns pro wrestling. He also mentioned the idea of going somewhere else but he’s not really feeling the vibe. Rhodes told the crowd that there was indeed more to come.

The “somewhere else” that Cody mentioned is likely WWE. Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, will all see their time on the independent scene perhaps come to an end soon. That’s because their contracts with ROH are expiring before the end of 2018.

Many fans believe that the quartet is destined to make the jump to Vince McMahon’s company. If that were to happen, WWE’s talent roster would be heavier than perhaps at any other time in company history. But the move could also do irreparable damage to indie wrestling.

ALL IN was the brainchild of Cody and the Bucks. It was their passion for the business and their entrepreneurial spirit that led to the creation of the event, which made history by selling over 10,000 seats in less than thirty minutes.

ALL IN featured both the NWA and Ring of Honor World Championships, with Cody winning the former and Jay Lethal retaining the latter. Arrow star Stephen Amell fought Christopher Daniels, Rey Mysterio worked in the main event and Chris Jericho made a shocking appearance as well.