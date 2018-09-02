Khalil Mack reveals he was 'shocked' after being traded to Bears

NFL fans weren’t the only ones that were thrown for a loop yesterday, after hearing that Raiders All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack had been traded to the Bears.

Mack, after all, had been holding out on his contract, and reports had been circulating about there being “no chance” he’d be traded.

And then he was.

Mack was traded to the Bears on Saturday, and they promptly signed him to a six-year, $141 million deal. The crazy thing is that Mack came out and said he was “shocked” by the turn of events.

“I was definitely shocked. Definitely shocked,” Mack told Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports. “But you don’t have time to be shocked for long. It’s kind of like, ‘Oh word? What time is the flight tonight? I guess I don’t have time to think about it.’”

We, too, were shocked. Mack is now the highest-paid defender in NFL history, and Aaron Donald’s deal is starting to look like the Rams actually got solid value there.