Look: Kanye West says Bears will go to the Super Bowl after Khalil Mack trade

If there is anyone who isn’t shy to hot takes, it would be Kanye West.

His newest head turning take has nothing to do with rap music. Instead, West is dishing out a scorcher about his hometown Chicago Bears.

Jordan Howard gotta new nick name for the work that he’s doing in the city J-How Jordan helping others win and we just got Khahlil Mack. We going to the Super Bowl this year pic.twitter.com/zg1vu1mItO — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 2, 2018

Could there be hometown bias for the Chicago rapper? Sure. Could there also be an element of being prisoner of the moment after a big trade? Without a doubt.

But, Yeezy could be onto something as the Bears continue to build their core year by year, especially on defense. With Khalil Mack in his prime, and a young QB in Mitchell Trubisky who has loads of potential, anything could happen. The NFL world seen that from the Philadelphia Eagles last year — it could be Chicago’s turn.