LSU, Miami players get into heated altercation on field before game (Video)

LSU and Miami are among the most storied college football programs, so it was fitting that they were picked to square off on the field in Sunday night’s primetime matchup.

Expectations are high for both teams this season, with Miami being ranked No. 8, and LSU not too far behind them at No. 24. Fans that attended Sunday’s matchup at AT&T Stadium knew they’d be in for a good game.

The fireworks started before the game even kicked off, though, as tensions were high while the two teams were warming up. Players from both teams were seen getting into it on the field during pregame warmups, with a lot of yelling and trash talking, but not too much else.

It’s feisty. Pregame getting intense. Looked like #LSU DBs were over where it started. pic.twitter.com/0NfrzSlnQu — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) September 2, 2018

We got ourselves a pregame scuffle. Joe Burrow shouting quite a bit back at the end #LSU pic.twitter.com/uexDPUmBK0 — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) September 2, 2018

Cooler heads eventually prevailed, but this altercation clearly set the mood for the epic showdown.