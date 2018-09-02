Report: Chargers to sign TE Antonio Gates

After much speculation, it looks like there will be a reunion between Antonio Gates and the Chargers franchise.

There were expectations that Gates would retire after not being signed the entire offseason. After a flurry of injuries, the Chargers needed to turn to the free agent market to strengthen their tight end crop. Who better to sign than their likely hall of fame tight end Antonio Gates?

We've agreed to terms with Antonio Gates. pic.twitter.com/bHTo7Lq4L3 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 2, 2018

In late May, the Chargers were set up with young tight end Hunter Henry to establish himself as a weapon for Philip Rivers. But, Henry suffered an ACL tear that will force him to miss the entire 2018 NFL season.

Once again, the Chargers are littered with injuries before the season will even begin. Despite the bad luck, Gates will be a worthy insurance policy for Philip Rivers and company.