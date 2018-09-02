The Daily Target 9/2/18

Last Night: Texas 7, Twins 4 – Adrian Beltre is about the same age as Paul Molitor, and he’s still boppin’ dongs against the Twins. It was only his 8th homer of the season, but I’m pretty sure 7 of them have been against Minnesota. That was too bad, but the real problem was that three other Rangers hit homers

KMSP: Twins to open 2019 season at home in March – I’m not sure I’ve linked to the schedule for 2019 yet. Well, here it is. They are playing baseball again next year!

Roster Rundown: The Twins brought Zach Littell to be the primary pitcher for today’s “opening pitcher.” Littell was, of course, yet another of the former Yankees acquired in the past year or so.